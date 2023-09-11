The Churchill Hotel in Bootham has pioneered the use of such outdoor dining, which it says provided a ‘lifeline’ during the covid era.

Plans submitted to City of York Council says the pandemic and its lockdowns transformed the hospitality sector, with people still seeking al-fresco dining even though the pandemic is over.

Diners also seek more of an ‘experience’ with them enjoying outside dining in such pods.

The hotel first erected the seven pods in the winters of 2020/21 and 2021/22 as allowed under Covid-era permitted development rights.

READ MORE:

For last winter, the hotel sought to erect a marquee, which was allowable due to the council failing to determine the application in time. But in the event, the hotel decided to erect seven pods for the third successive winter, this time without planning approval.

A fresh bid to site five pods in the front garden of the hotel for five years was turned down in July on the grounds of their impact on the setting of nearby historic buildings.

York Civic Trust said the setting of the Grade II-listed hotel, in a conservation area, would be harmed, as the pods were ‘inappropriate.’

But Clifton ward Labour councillor Danny Myers supported the application from LHR Catering.

He told the council: “I believe that having thriving business and busy venues along Bootham boosts job opportunities, the local economy, health and wellbeing of residents and it is a deterrent to anti-social behaviour.”

In their latest application, LHR Catering is again seeking seven pods, this time for 120 days from October 6.

As with the other applications, this one also warned that as an independent business, the hotel faces ‘significant competition’ from the growing number of larger corporate/ chain hotels operating in York, adding to the pressures caused by the pandemic and the Cost of Living Crisis.

The Churchill Hotel needed non-hotel guests, which the pods attract, “helping the hotel survive as a viable business in the Bootham/Clifton area of York.”

They would also create seven full-time and six part-time jobs, as well as securing 18 full and part-time jobs.

The pods also foster council ambitions for quality tourism development, as well as boost dining opportunities for locals, which are also essential for the hotel.

The application added: “The proposed Dining Pods fit the Churchill’s strategic goals for this hotel and fine heritage asset to move with the market and to survive and thrive as one of York’s long-standing hotels and tourist amenities.

“The immediate economic benefits are therefore significant and a development like the dining pods at the Churchill not only creates jobs in the sector itself, but also encourages growth in other primary and secondary sectors of industry and the local economy.”