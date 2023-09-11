The York Dungeon is offering free entry to medical students to celebrate the start or return to university this September.

All students studying medicine will be able to claim free entry to the dark depths of the Dungeons on September 18 and 22 - where they will come face to mask with the Plague Doctor, who will share their terrifying top tips to help them survive the year.

Mark Mattinson, general manager at The York Dungeons, said: “Going to university can be one of the scariest things in a young adult’s life - and we’re here to make it even worse for them with our truly terrifying and devilish dark experiences within our attractions.

“There’s nothing a degree can teach you that the Plague Doctor can’t, so we thought we’d let medical students come and listen to our own in-house expert, they may even get treated for that freshers’ flu that plagues the university halls.”

To receive free entry to The Dungeons, medical students should visit and show proof of their university course when purchasing tickets.

Further details can be found on The York Dungeon website.