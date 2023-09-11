A POPULAR York pub has closed for a refurb.
Wetherspoon says its Postern Gate pub in Piccadilly in York city centre is to re-open from Saturday, September 23.
The Postern Gate in Piccadilly, which has a patio backing on to the River Foss, is currently closed for a refit with the Punch Bowl in Blossom Street the next nearest pub in the national chain which remains open.
Read next:
- 'We need your help' - York business in call for support over sign row
- Police vehicle checks at popular York shopping park
- Police reveal why they closed major York road for most of Sunday
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article