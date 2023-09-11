Wetherspoon says its Postern Gate pub in Piccadilly in York city centre is to re-open from Saturday, September 23.

The Postern Gate in Piccadilly, which has a patio backing on to the River Foss, is currently closed for a refit with the Punch Bowl in Blossom Street the next nearest pub in the national chain which remains open.

The Postern Gate Wetherspoon in Piccadilly in York is closed for a refit (Image: Mike Laycock)