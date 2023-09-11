And it is understood the closures will include the York and Selby branches.

Administrators for Wilko have been negotiating for a rescue package with interested parties since they were appointed in August.

Rival discount retailer B&M bought up 51 stores in a deal said to be worth £13 million and 52 stores had already been selected for closure on either Tuesday September 12 or Thursday September 14.

Wilko has shops at Clifton Moor in York and Abbey Walk Shopping Centre in Selby and these have not been listed in any official announcements to date.

Read more:

Wilko: List of stores to close this month revealed

Wilko rescue bid from HMV owner Doug Putman collapses

Wilko: Shoppers react as retailer goes into administration

PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) was appointed in August to oversee the insolvency process and was said to be in talks with HMV owner Doug Pitman over the remaining 300 or so Wilko stores.

Those talks are said to have broken down.

According to an announcement by the GMB today, both of Wilko’s distribution centres will close on Friday (September 15) and a second round of store closures will be announced tomorrow (September 12).

The union says redundancy was ‘now likely’ for all remaining workers at Wilko.

Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, said: “Wilko was far more than a brand, a retailer or the products it sold, it was the thousands of loyal team members now facing an uncertain future.”

She added: “This isn’t a tragedy without cause. Wilko should have thrived in a bargain retail sector that is otherwise strong, but it was run into the ground by the business owners.”