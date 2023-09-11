Euro Car Parks has applied to City of York Council to erect two ANPR cameras and 30 signs in the Morrisons car park on Foss Islands Road.

The application says access to the Foss Islands Retail park will be unaltered but the cameras will record cars entering and leaving. Seven different styles of signs will also warn drivers of this.

Such equipment will efficiently manage car park use, which is necessary, it says, due to “inconsiderate past use of the car park by non-patrons of the store.”

The application continued: “The system installed will allow visitors to Foss Islands Retail Park to utilise the car park, whilst recognising the customers of the Morrisons store and ensuring there are spaces available for their stay.

“This benefits both the store and the local town, as it ensures that the car park isn’t constantly full of long stay parkers utilising free spaces, creates space for the stores paying customers, and also provides parking for visitors to Foss Islands Retail Park, York.”

It added the cameras and signs would be discrete and not harm the character of the conservation area.