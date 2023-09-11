A York supermarket is seeking to install spy cameras and 30 warning signs to ensure only its customers use its car park.
Euro Car Parks has applied to City of York Council to erect two ANPR cameras and 30 signs in the Morrisons car park on Foss Islands Road.
The application says access to the Foss Islands Retail park will be unaltered but the cameras will record cars entering and leaving. Seven different styles of signs will also warn drivers of this.
Such equipment will efficiently manage car park use, which is necessary, it says, due to “inconsiderate past use of the car park by non-patrons of the store.”
The application continued: “The system installed will allow visitors to Foss Islands Retail Park to utilise the car park, whilst recognising the customers of the Morrisons store and ensuring there are spaces available for their stay.
“This benefits both the store and the local town, as it ensures that the car park isn’t constantly full of long stay parkers utilising free spaces, creates space for the stores paying customers, and also provides parking for visitors to Foss Islands Retail Park, York.”
It added the cameras and signs would be discrete and not harm the character of the conservation area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel