Today (September 11) work started in Shambles to install anti-terrorism bollards, which have already been installed elsewhere in the city.

The bollards are part of City of York Council’s hostile vehicle mitigation scheme, brought in by the previous Liberal Democrat-Green administration to combat the threat of ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’.

During the work, which is to last for four weeks, the entrance to Shambles from Pavement is closed to pedestrians and vehicles.

Work underway in Shambles (Image: Dylan Connell)

Diversion signs are in place in front of the work pointing pedestrians towards Colliergate.

But Phil Pinder, founder of Shambles Area Trader’s Association, felt the signs do not clearly mark alternative entrances to the street, such as via Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate.

Given this, he said pedestrians have resorted to leaving the street via St Crux Church’s yard and dropping down from the wall onto Pavement.

Mr Pinder, who is a co-owner of Potions Cauldron in Shambles, said the work will have a financial impact on traders.

Phil Pinder outside Potions Cauldron (Image: Dylan Connell)

“The council has bitten off more than they can chew,” he said.

“How they could close the (entrance via Pavement) to pedestrians in the busiest street in York, in one of the oldest streets in Europe, is ridiculous.”

The business owner said he recognised the need to protect York from the threat of terrorism but felt installing bollards in Shambles was an “overzealous” approach by the council.

He added that some traders in Shambles are looking to take legal action against City of York Council over the closure.

Mr Pinder also said the work has made the street harder to access for wheelchair users.

“It’s already a hard street for wheelchairs and it’s making that worse,” said Mr Pinder.

Diversion signs in Shambles (Image: Simon Walton)

He urged the council to improve access to the Shambles via St Crux Church’s yard; improve diversion signage; install dropped curbs or ramps for wheelchair users entering via Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate; install sound proofing around the work and adjust the barriers around the work at weekends when work is not taking place to allow entrance for pedestrians

The Press has approached City of York Council for comment.

City of York Council’s executive member for economy and transport, Cllr Pete Kilbane, previously said the council aimed to improve accessibility to Shambles during the work and keep “people and businesses safe” in the long-term.

“I’m sorry for the short-term disruption this work is causing,” he said.

“It sends a clear message to would-be terrorists and all in the city centre that we’re taking action, we won’t put people or businesses at risk and that York continues to be one of the UK’s safest cities.”

Neil Ferris, director of place at City of York Council, said: “We recognise and apologise for the impact that this essential work is having on businesses and residents in the city centre.

“We have worked hard with the contractor to maximise safe public access – often in confined spaces - and to minimise the length of time the work will take while meeting standards and without adding significant costs to the programme.”