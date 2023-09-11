North Yorkshire Police say the attack happened on Tuesday, September 5 at about 6.45pm on the Kingfisher Drive side of Pickering Beck, next to Pickering Recreation Ground.

A police spokesman said: "A man was assaulted by another man, leaving the victim with significant injuries.

"The man we would like to speak with is white, in his thirties, 6ft tall with a slim build and was wearing glasses, blue Hawaiian shorts and a grey hooded top.

"He was walking a black and tan brindle dog.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing to anyone has witnessed this assault and can assist police with their enquiries."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email dan.owen@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote 12230168074.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.