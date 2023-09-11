A third man is currently barred from the whole of North Yorkshire while he awaits sentence.

Patrick Christopher Stokes, 32, Martin Joseph Stokes, 26, and Edward Stokes, 37, had travelled from their homes in North-west England to Monks Cross Shopping Centre on February 18, York Magistrates Court heard.

There, together they stole goods worth a total of £869.85 from Superdrug.

Patrick Stokes, of Northavon Close, Eccles, near Manchester, Martin Stokes, of Division Street, Rochdale, and Edward Stokes, of Jane Street, Salford, all pleaded guilty to theft. Patrick Stokes also admitted driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Edward Stokes also admitted a public order offence committed at Monks Cross on the same day and stealing goods worth together £690 from Tesco in Skipton on November 7, 2022.

Patrick and Martin Stokes were each banned from all of York inside the outer ring road for 12 months under a 12-month community order. Each was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.

Patrick Stokes was ordered to do 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and Martin Stokes 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. Patrick Stokes was banned from driving for 12 months.

Edward Stokes’ case was adjourned until September 28 and released on bail on condition he does not enter North Yorkshire except to attend court or pre-arranged appointments with his solicitor.