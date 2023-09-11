The Old York Tea Room opened back in February in Our Lady's Row in Goodramgate.

Run by Tony and Thomas Vickers, the pair have transformed what was a former candle shop into an inviting tea room with space for 14 customers on the first floor.

But as The Press reported last month, Tony and Thomas found themselves caught up in a row over the seemingly innocuous sign on the front of the building, which even sparked a one man protest.

Now in an appeal on social media, the pair say: "We need your help. Look at this beautiful hand painted sign. Is it a detriment to the building? We don't think so.

"We have enhanced this building with a simple painted sign. The render was new last year after a crash by a lorry and we have touched no listed material."

They are calling on residents and fellow businesses to back them by commenting on City of York Council's planning portal, below their retrospective application for the signs.

The Ghost of William Etty - a group formed back in the 1990s to help save York stone pavements from being pulled up in city streets - has objected to the sign saying it is vandalism of a Grade 1 listed building.

One of the group's founders, Gordon Campbell-Thomas, is on a mission to get the sign removed, saying the owners put it up without getting planning permission. He staged a protest outside the tearoom last month.

Gordon Campbell-Thomas outside The Old York Tea Room (Image: Supplied)

He said: "The building dates back to 1316 and is a Grade 1 listed, meaning it's of similar importance to York Minster, Clifford’s Tower, St Paul’s Cathedral, or even Buckingham Palace.

"There is an adage ‘two wrongs don't make a right’, the applicants claim that because other buildings have signage therefore they should.

"Not only has the café business scrawled the words The Old York Tea Room; it has a large brown teapot in the process of appearing to pour tea."

Fellow Ghost of William Etty founder, Jonathan Bonner, said: "We are not anti-business. We think this is a brilliant business - they have just made a mistake.

"This raises the issue, does York want to retain it's heritage buildings in the traditional, authentic way? Or do they want to go with the idea that signs like this enhance the heritage, which is fundamentally against the principles protecting heritage buildings."

Our Lady's Row in early 2000 (Image: Newsquest)

The Ghost of William Etty is so called as York artist William Etty spearheaded a campaign in the 1830s to save the city walls from being pulled down and specifically Bootham Bar. His statue stands in Exhibition Square in front of Art Gallery.

About 166 people have already registered a comment. To register yours go to: https://planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=RSLLYWSJKYU00