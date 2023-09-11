The pilgrimage on Saturday (September 9) was one of a network of walks happening around the UK on the same weekend organised by the group Christian Climate Action.

Those taking part included people of all ages, children and dogs from a mix of local faith and environment groups.

Starting at York Minster, the pilgrims walked to St Nicks Environment Centre and back into town via Millennium Bridge, stopping for moments of prayer and reflection along the way.

Phoebe, of Christian Climate Action York, said: ''We hope that actions such as these allow everyone to express their concern and love for our earth, to connect with nature around them and each other and inspire further action for change.”

The group said the route was chosen to help residents reflect on the ways climate change affects people locally.