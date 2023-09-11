North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about a collision that occurred in Crichton Avenue in the Clifton area of city.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It happened at around 9.18pm on Tuesday September 5 and involved a dark coloured moped and a silver Fiat Punto.

"The two riders of the moped attended hospital where one was transferred to Hull Royal Infirmary with a serious head injury. They have since been discharged.

"Those involved are assisting police with their enquiries.

"The stretch of road was closed until the following morning while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.

"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the incident, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation."

If you can help, please email Michael.Rowan@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Mike Rowan.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230168131 when passing on any information to officers that could help the investigation.