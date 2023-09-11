Elouise Gossop, 23, was clocked breaking the 60 mph speed limit on the A6055 at Baldersby near Thirsk on October 9.

Because of the penalty points already on her driving licence, she would normally have been disqualified for at least six months, Harrogate Magistrates Court heard.

Gossop gave her address as c/o RAF Leeming, which is near Baldersby. She gave the court details of how a driving ban would adversely affect her in her military and personal life.

After hearing from her, the court decided not to ban her saying it would prevent her performing a “full range of duties” for the RAF and would cause her “exceptional hardship”.

She was given six penalty points to be added to those already on her licence and warned that she would be unable to use her RAF duties as a reason to avoid any future driving ban in the next three years.

Gossop pleaded guilty to speeding. She was fined £501 and ordered to pay a £200 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.