I was very sad to hear of the passing of former Lord Mayor Derek Smallwood.
I served alongside Derek on both North Yorkshire and City of York councils.
Sometimes a controversial character, he was always treated with respect by others for his knowledge of the subjects he was involved with.
And as I found out, he was a good comrade to work with.
It was a great comfort to know you had him at your back and not in opposition!
RIP Derek.
Honorary Alderman Brian Watson,
Former Lord Mayor of York, Beckfield Lane, York
