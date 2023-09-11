I served alongside Derek on both North Yorkshire and City of York councils.

Sometimes a controversial character, he was always treated with respect by others for his knowledge of the subjects he was involved with.

And as I found out, he was a good comrade to work with.

It was a great comfort to know you had him at your back and not in opposition!

RIP Derek.

Honorary Alderman Brian Watson,

Former Lord Mayor of York, Beckfield Lane, York