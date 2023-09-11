The Sewerby Hall and Gardens team will be hosting their dog show on Sunday, September 24.

The Canine Carnival will be hosted in partnership with, and in aid of, Jerry Green Dog Rescue, who for over 60 years have rescued, cared for and rehomed over 40,000 dogs in need of a second chance.

Guaranteed to get tails wagging, the event will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm - and the team said it promises to bring plenty of entertainment for the whole family, including a Fun Dog show with rosettes awarded for first, second and third in show classes.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “There will be a great deal to enjoy including competitions to enter, talks to listen to, demonstrations to watch, have a go dog agility, scent work and ball pools, man trailing sessions and demonstrations from Paws 4 Trailing.

Daisy the labrador and Milly the terrier with one of the BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise exhibition pieces (Image: Supplied)

“This day promises to be a great day out for all the family, including their four legged friends.”

Dogs will be free to Sewerby Hall and Gardens and standard admission charges apply for humans which includes access to the house, gardens, zoo and BRICKLIVE exhibition.