It is working with the Academy of Royal Colleges and the NHS to ensure that all subject matter relevant to healthcare, posted on its channel, is in accordance with current guidelines.

UK healthcare professionals wishing to keep posting have been able to apply for the blue tick that will appear beside their videos since June 2023. Assessment will also review previous material uploaded to check if this meets the high standards expected.

With UK users accessing over two billion health-related clips in 2021 - which rose to three billion in 2022 - there is a thirst for medical information, long before you consider making an appointment with the doctor.

There is a subtle but important difference between the phrase medical misinformation and medical disinformation.

Medical misinformation is where the provider unknowingly supplies incorrect facts regarding a subject, that they believe to be true. Medical disinformation on the other hand is where the facts are incorrect and this is done knowingly.

The announcement by YouTube is an important move forward for several reasons.

Firstly, we need to examine why patients seek online medical advice rather than immediately consult with a doctor.

Motives vary from wanting to check if what they are experiencing is normal, to seeing if there is a home remedy that may address the issue, all the way through to the feeling that the problem is too embarrassing to discuss with a healthcare professional.

The person may believe the issue does not warrant seeing a doctor or nurse, i.e., “I did not want to waste your time.”

What can be confidently said is that anybody looking online is seeking correct information that will either help them alleviate the condition, or give them the green light to book that appointment with a healthcare professional.

Digging deeper, they may be in a state of internal distress regarding their issue or symptoms. It is not unusual for patients to attend their GP with considerable anxiety having read a multitude of sources of information. If these sources are conflicting, or not based on robust evidence, this fear is likely to be ramped up.

If treatments are recommended online that are not based upon good medical facts, two things may happen. One the person will not improve. Two, they may get worse.

Medical misinformation is not a new concept. It has been rife since the birth of medicine.

In the last thirty or so years, the most notable contributions to medical misinformation surround vaccination theories. This includes the alleged link between the MMR vaccine and autism, later disproved, and more recently the conspiracy theories surrounding the COVID jabs.

If the whole idea of being a healthcare professional is that the patient and their wellbeing is central, you may wonder why medical misinformation exists.

Perhaps it is because controversy is interesting. Articles, blogs, and posts with clear facts that agree with current guidelines and are based on concrete facts will give you all the information you need.

Yet they may not be as interesting to consume as information that deliberately goes against the grain, or challenges accepted thinking. This type of information tends to get more hits, which in turn snowballs.

Secondly, there may be some healthcare professionals who have lost sight, and who feel that the messenger, i.e., them has become more important than the message.

When deciding which material to consult it is important that it is from a reputable source.

Perhaps the most notable of these in the UK is the website Patient UK (www.patient.info).

This is the source that many healthcare professionals would signpost patients to, if they were consulted.

Other excellent sources are the websites of individual Royal Colleges, for example the Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists (www.rcog.org) or that of the British Society of Urological Surgeons (www.baus.org).

If this sounds daunting, remember that all these sites now have dedicated Patient Information Leaflets (PILs), specifically designed around explaining a symptom, condition or treatment to an interested person who does not have any previous medical knowledge.

In conclusion, the following should be borne in mind.

No medical source, no matter how good, can be a replacement for a consultation with a qualified healthcare professional. No medical issue or query is too small or insignificant that you should not discuss it with your GP if it is bothering you.

Dr Zak Uddin is a Yorkshire GP