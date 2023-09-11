FIREFIGHTERS have been called in after two fires in the open were started deliberately.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 7.46pm last night (September 30) to Maple Grove in York.
York crews responded to reports of a grass fire near the Millennium Bridge.
They put the fire out the fire using a knapsack sprayer and bucket of water. The cause was deliberate.
Earlier in the evening at shortly after 7pm crews were called to reports of a fire in Bellhouse Way in York.
On that occasion crews from York responded to a bin on fire near a recreational park. They used a bucket of water to extinguish. The cause was deliberate.
