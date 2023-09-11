North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 7.46pm last night (September 30) to Maple Grove in York.

York crews responded to reports of a grass fire near the Millennium Bridge.

They put the fire out the fire using a knapsack sprayer and bucket of water. The cause was deliberate.

Earlier in the evening at shortly after 7pm crews were called to reports of a fire in Bellhouse Way in York.

On that occasion crews from York responded to a bin on fire near a recreational park. They used a bucket of water to extinguish. The cause was deliberate.