North Yorkshire Police say that at about 9.30am yesterday (September 10) they received a report that a black Hyundai Bayon had been stolen from Penrith and was in the North Yorkshire area.

The vehicle was spotted on the A1(M) shortly after 10am, and officers pursued it heading east along the A59 towards York. Just after 10.20am, as it reached the outer ring road, it was involved in a crash with two other vehicles and overturned.

Police immediately closed the A59 between the York Outer Ring Road and Hessay, causing vehicles to detour via the B1224 Wetherby Road or the A19 from Thirsk.

The A59 is normally heavy with traffic as it is the main approach route to York from Harrogate and the A1(M) from the north.

The road remained closed for the rest of the day.

A police spokesman said: "One man was found in the Hyundai with serious injuries.

"Another man was found by officers a short distance away from the collision scene.

"Both men were taken to hospital for treatment, one by air ambulance, the other by land ambulance.

"As is mandatory in circumstances of serious injury and police involvement, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)."

Anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the crash, or the black Hyundai Bayon being driven any time prior to the collision, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team on 101, or email marie.williams@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference NYP-10092023-0188.