A MAJOR road in and out of York is currently closed with police urging motorists to avoid the area.
Part of the Outer Ring Road is also affected.
North Yorkshire Police are dealing with a crash on the A59 immediately west of York and have closed the road and part of the A1237 round the Poppleton roundabout.
They tell motorists: “Please avoid the area, as there will be disruption for some time.”
Motorists are reporting that the A59 is closed at the Hessay turn-off.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here