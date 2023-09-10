York Alive aims to fill theatres, music venues and pubs with the best the city has to offer from late September through October.

The festival, masterminded by Mike Salter, the man behind the York Literature Festival for many years, will include performances by internationally known artists as well as local acts.

It will feature an eclectic mix of music, comedy, childrens' tales and a leading academic marking the 70th anniversary of the death of the author of Under Milkwood and other works, Dylan Thomas.

Most of the venues are in or close to the city centre but one will be in Upper Poppleton.

Speaking to the BBC Miles said: “"I'm still driven by the same desire to see York have an exciting, inspiring, arts festival,"

According to the festival website, York “is home to many dynamic artists, musicians, actors and writers. We want to showcase the best York has to offer in the arts – especially in comedy, music and the spoken word.”

Among acts already booked for the event are Ruby Wax, who will be at the Grand Opera House on September 28 with her show “I’m not as well as I thought I was”, American guitar virtuoso Toby Walker, who will perform at The York Vaults, formerly known as Victoria Vaults, on October 2, neoclassical and jazz group Gifts From Crows trio at the National Centre for Early Music on October 8 and the Waterboys at York Barbican on October 12.

York Barbican

Miles himself will be telling stories for six to 10 year olds at The White Horse in Upper Poppleton on October 14 and will be with The Chain Gang for a musical afternoon at York Vaults the next day.

Professor John Goodboy of Sheffield Hallam University, nationally recognised expert on Dylan Thomas, will be talking about the Welsh poet in The Marriott Room, York Explore, on October 19.

The final act announced so far is blues musician Dom Martin at York Vaults on October 27.