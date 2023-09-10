As the autumn covid vaccine booster campaigns get underway, Mike Padgham of the Independent Care Group (IGC) said people should get protected both against the illness that first emerged in late 2019 and seasonal flu.

A new Covid-19 vaccine is recently been identified in the UK and medical experts don’t know what effect it will have.

“We don’t want to see people getting sick again this winter and as the covid vaccine and flu jabs become available, I would urge everyone who can to have both as soon as they can,” said Mike.

“The last thing we need is a new strain of covid getting a hold in the community. Don’t let covid back in.

“The NHS is doing a fantastic job in bringing forward the covid booster in light of reports of the new strain and the least everyone can do is take up what is offered to them to help everyone stay as well as possible this winter.”

Those eligible for the covid vaccine will be notified by the NHS in order of priority.

Residents in care and nursing homes and those most at risk will be offered the vaccine first followed by carers, pregnant women, health and social care staff and adults aged over 65.

In previous campaigns, everyone aged 50 or older was offered the job, but now the Government has raised the eligible age for the covid vaccine from 50 to 65. Younger people in vulnerable medical categories will continue to be offered it.

As yet, no covid vaccine is available privately in the UK.

The NHS says the covid vaccine helps reduce the risk of catching or spreading Covid-19 and reduces the risk of getting seriously ill or dying if you do contract it.

The annual seasonal flu vaccine campaign is also underway, with GP organising vaccines for those who qualify for a free flu jab.

Pharmacists in York have been taking bookings from those who do not qualify for the free jab for some weeks now.

The ICG is a recognised representative body for private and voluntary care providers. It is reminding its members of the importance of following government guidelines to protect residents and service users from the risk of covid in terms of preventative measures and what to do when there are cases.