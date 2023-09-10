A cat lost one of its nine lives when it went up onto a roof and couldn't get down againyesterday evening.
The four-legged pet was on top of the house in Charles Street, Selby, after 8pm, nore than an hour after sunset.
Selby firefighters were alerted at 8.30pm and sent an officer and crew who rescued the cat and reunited it with its owner.
