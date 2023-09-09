A passer-by deliberately set two boats adrift on the River Ouse close to the city centre today. 

Both boats were attached to the riverbank near Fishergate south of Skeldergate Bridge this morning. 

But shortly after 11am a member of the public untied them and let them drift away on the river. 

York firefighters were alerted and managed to bring them back to shore.  They used reach poles and lines to bring them back under control. 

 