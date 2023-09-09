None of the Yorkshire Wolds Railway (YWR) members had any experience of how to bring a 60-year brake van back into working order and they had minimal engineering facilities.

But with advice from other heritage railway experts, they learnt what they had to do and did it.

On Saturday the railway, which runs trains on a quarter-mile stretch of track at Fimber Halt near Driffield will hold a special ceremony to mark the completion of the project, which began with the delivery of the brake van on August 1, 2018.

The 1961 British Rail brake van before restoration at Yorkshire Wolds Railway (Image: Yorkshire Wolds Railway)

John Lidster, the railway’s charities director said: “All at the YWR should be proud of what has been achieved with the work done and our thanks go to the volunteers and suppliers, and donors that have made it happen.

"The brake van is a wonderful addition to the YWR fleet, and the ability to stand outside on the veranda to enjoy the now almost ¼ mile ride is one that must be experienced”.

Andy Barwick of the restoration team said: “When the goods brake van arrived, the railway had no wagon shed, so the restoration had to take place outside in the open, under a makeshift weather shelter built from old lorry tarpaulins.

“None of the existing members at the YWR had any previous experience of restoring a railway wagon, so advice was sought from other heritage railway experts, relating to the overhaul of the safety critical components and to obtain engineering drawings.

“The restoration team grew, and a plan was put together in order to ensure that things happened in the correct order.

"The team which consisted of skilled and unskilled volunteers, was entirely self-managed and work normally took place on a Wednesday.

"The team worked very well together, and we are very proud of what we have achieved on such a small railway, which started with very little in the way of engineering facilities.”

The 1961 British Rail brake van after restoration by Yorkshire Wolds Railway (Image: Yorkshire Wolds Railway)

Katy Bowser, business development director said: “We are so pleased with the result of five years’ hard work that we wanted to put on launch event to celebrate.

"On September 17, we will be open from 10 to four as usual but with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11.30 after which brake van rides will officially start. It’s going to be a very exciting day!”

The brake van was built in 1961 at the Ashford Wagon works in Kent to the diagram 507 design.

The railway’s rolling stock now consists of a coach, the brake van and two shunters.