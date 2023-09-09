The “Feastival” will run from Friday September 29 to Sunday October 1 with al fresco dining options, live music, comedy performances, children’s entertainment and crafts as well as street foods, grocery stalls and bars.

September 29 is also known as Michaelmas, often seen as the end of the main harvest season.

The three-day event revives the traditional Michaelmas celebration in Driffield and will be situation on Market Place, Mill Street and Cross Hill car park.

Cllr Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is a great opportunity to showcase this part of Driffield town centre as a venue for events like this.

“I urge local businesses to get involved, and I’m sure plenty of people from Driffield and beyond will come along for a weekend of fun as the nights begin to draw in."

The council is hoping that as well as take up the chance to take a stall at a concessionary rate, local businesses will run promotions in conjunction with the event, or extend their opening hours during the three days.