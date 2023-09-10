The UK saw 43,704 positive or refused breath tests in 2020 making it the ninth most common crime committed in the UK.

It comes as death caused by drunk driving can see offenders sent to prison for 14 years.

People caught drunk behind the wheel who haven't had an accident can be charged £2,500, lose their licence and potentially face a spell behind bars of up to six months.

Now, advice on how to spot a drunk driver and what to do if you suspect someone is under the influence has been shared by car expert Ollie Green from Collect Service Go.

How to spot drink driving as stats reveal 15 per cent of UK road deaths caused by crime (Canva)

How to spot a drunk driver

Keep an eye on speed:

Drivers under the influence have difficulty judging speed when driving, so it's best to watch out for fluctuating speeds and sudden increases and decreases in acceleration or deceleration.

For specific numbers, acceleration is commonly over 15-20 miles per hour above the speed limit when intoxicated, whilst slow driving under the influence is typically 10 miles per hour below the speed limit.

Visible issues when braking:

Drunk drivers may have problems with their ability to judge distances when stopping.

Warning signs could also be stopping too far from other vehicles or the curb, abrupt and sharp stops, and stopping at an odd angle.

Noticeable driving issues:

Drunk drivers have trouble obeying the basic rules of the road, especially when it comes to staying in the correct lane and understanding traffic rules.

You should watch out for people who are weaving in and out of lanes and traffic, switching lanes without indication, driving without headlights on, and driving with a tire on or over the lane lines.

Other signs of dangerous driving to look out for include hitting a curb or parked/moving vehicles, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Check to see if their judgements are impaired:

When you’re driving, you’re subconsciously and consciously making calculations and judgments based on what you can see in front of you.

However, if drunk behind the wheel, drivers tend to take far more risks than sober ones.

When looking out for poor judgement, be aware of drivers who are tailgating, making illegal turns or U-turns, running red lights or ignoring road signs.

What to do if you suspect somebody is drunk driving

Stay as far away from the other vehicle as possible:

Do not try and pass past the vehicle or get the driver’s attention as you may end up putting yourself and others at risk of a crash.

Try and get the details of the car:

Try to get a good look at the licence plate number and any other distinguishing details of the vehicle such as the make, model and colour.

Just make sure you don’t compromise your own safety while trying to get this information.

Call 999 and report everything back to the police:

Pull your car over into a safe space designated for parking before making the call.

Give the exact location of the vehicle, including the name of the road or cross streets and the direction the vehicle is travelling.

You should also give a complete description of the vehicle and the reasons for suspecting the driver.