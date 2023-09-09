Food recalls have been issued in a number of supermarkets for a variety of reasons, including the presence disease causing bacteria in some products.

We have rounded up the ongoing product recalls you should be aware of.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Lidl recall

Lidl has issued a recall of one of its products as it may contain a disease-causing bacteria.

The supermarket has issued a recall on McEnnedy Corn Dogs sold at the store, because Listeria monocytogenes have been found in the product.

The bacteria can survive and even grow under refrigeration and can cause Listeriosis which can last up to several weeks depending on the severity.

Symptoms include fever, vomiting and headaches, with some cases even resulting in convulsions.

Tuesday, 5 September 2023 - @LidlGB recalls McEnnedy Corn Dogs because of the presence of Listeria monocytogenes #FoodAlert https://t.co/BXVoiHAI5y pic.twitter.com/zrhc8SGUPo — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 5, 2023

In rare cases, the infection can lead to meningitis.

The affected products are sold in pack sizes of 530g and have best before dates of April 28, June 10 and August 10, 2024.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning anyone who has purchased the product not to eat it.

Aldi recall

Aldi is recalling its The Deli Salami Selection (140g, use by: September 25, 2023) and The Deli Continental Selection (120g, use by: September 25, 2023).

According to the Food Standards Agency, Aldi - as well as issuing a recall - has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The supermarket giant has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

The agency said: "These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products."

The Food Standards Agency said: "These products may contain milk making them a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents."

Home Bargains recall

Shoppers are being warned not to consume a potentially fatal recalled protein powder.

Home Bargains has recalled 1.5kg bags of Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour, with a best before date of March 2025.

Testing of the product found that it contained more than 5000mg (5g) of caffeine per serving.

If consumers followed advice on the packaging to have two helpings per day, this would give them a daily dose in excess of 10,000mg (10g).

For most individuals, 10g of caffeine can be a lethal dose. However, doses as low as 3g have been identified as lethal for certain sensitive individuals.

Thursday 06 July - @homebargains recalls Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour because of high levels of caffeine #FoodAlert https://t.co/DzOegiWvZH pic.twitter.com/RSUauzJyea — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) July 6, 2023

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning anyone who has purchased the protein powder not to consume it.

FSA head of incidents, Tina Potter said: “High levels of caffeine can cause anxiety, sleeplessness, agitation, palpitations, diarrhoea and restlessness, and individuals with a mental health condition can experience worsened psychosis.

“In this case, the exceptionally high levels of caffeine could mean the consequences are even more severe and perhaps even fatal.”

Affected products can be identified by the batch code, W110429, which can be found next to the best-before date on the packaging.

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.