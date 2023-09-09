Sugarize is holding a closing down sale with all its tasty wares being sold off at half price.

The shop first opened this Spring claiming to be the “world’s first digital sweet shop with a touchscreen pick and mix”.

It also said it was a local startup.

The shop, at 12a Coney Street, next to Starbucks, will serve its last customer tomorrow.

The company that runs it was initially based in Bradford but according to Companies House, moved its registered address to offices in Peter Lane, central York, in February.

Two months later, it was advertising for a full-time manager, and part-time supervisors and assistants for the Coney Street shop.

It sold a variety of sweets, including some labelled as vegan.

Sugarize is run by 41-year-old Francis Bernard Dillon. Its website says nothing about the shop closure, and invites customers to “come back later :)”

Sugarize in Coney Street York (Image: Newsquest)