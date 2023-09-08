THERE are still major delays for drivers in North Yorkshire after a massive meat spillage.
Drivers in North Yorkshire are advised to allow extra time for their journeys this afternoon as lane closures remain in place on the A1(M) southbound between junctions 53 at Scotch Corner and 52 for Catterick.
As The Press reported first thing this morning, two of three lanes are expected to remain closed into today’s peak traffic period following an offal spillage which happened at around 10pm last night (September 7).
While traffic is able to pass the scene in lane three, delays are currently at around 30 minutes on the southbound carriageway and are expected to build through the afternoon peak.
A spokesperson for Highways Yorkshire said: "Specialist contractors worked through last night and today to clear the spillage.
"Resurfacing work has been taking place on the road throughout this afternoon and is still ongoing.
"Anyone planning to travel this afternoon and evening are also advised to check their route before setting off at www.trafficengland.com"
