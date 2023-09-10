The Local Access Forum (LAF) meets twice a year to address issues such as rights-of-way improvements, signage, public transport and new cycle routes.

Members of the forum represent three different groups. The first of these is people who use the National Park for recreation, including horse-riders, cyclists and users of personal mobility vehicles such as scooters and trampers. The second is those who represent owners or managers of land in the North York Moors, while a third group have interests including history and heritage, or are business-owners or community members.

The aim is to ensure that the National Park is as welcoming and accessible as possible, while remaining mindful that it is a living, working landscape and a home to endangered plants and wildlife.

Two vacancies are available on the forum, one to represent users of rights of way and recreational access, and a second to speak for ‘other interests’ in the North York Moors, be that, health, tourism, education, culture or an alternative area.

The National Park Authority is keen to include voices from as many different communities and backgrounds as possible, to make sure that it is delivering for everybody.

For more information or do download an application form, please visit northyorkmoors.org.uk/jobs or contact Judith Seaton on 01439 772586.

The deadline for applications is Friday, October 13(midday). Brief informal meetings with shortlisted candidates will take place on Friday 20 October in Helmsley.