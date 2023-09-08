North Yorkshire Police have released an image of a man they are wanting to locate and speak to regarding a physical and verbal altercation which took place on Bootham in York at around 2.30pm on Sunday, July 16.

A police spokesman said: "The man officers would like to speak to is described as being in his mid-forties, with grey hair and glasses and wearing a blue Adidas t-shirt and blue shorts.

"He was also seen at the National Railway Museum earlier in the day and was thought to be with two young boys and a women who was wearing a denim shirt.

"It’s thought the man in the picture has important information which would assist officer enquiries.

"Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information which would assist the investigation is asked to email 000564@northyorkshire.police.uk."

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 564 Farnell-Wrigley. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230132174.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.