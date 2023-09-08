POLICE have identified the man they wanted to speak to about a fight on a main road in the city.
North Yorkshire Police made a public appeal yesterday after a physical and verbal altercation which took place on Bootham in York at around 2.30pm on Sunday, July 16.
They believed the man they wanted to speak to had been with two young boys and a woman who was wearing a denim shirt.
This afternoon officers announced he had been identified.
