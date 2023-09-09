Taking place on Saturday September 30 between 2 and 8pm at the food firm’s Bedale HQ, is promised a day of Oktoberfest fun filled with superb food, beer and fun for all ages, a best-dressed Dachshund competition and live entertainment from the Yorkshire Oompah Band.

Set in a giant Oktoberfest tent with traditional bench seating, people are urged to celebrate all that is great about the legendary autumn festival without having to travel all the way to Germany to experience it.

For one day only, HECK will be plating up a very Northern take on the Bavarian celebrations, swapping its popular pork bangers for footlong Bratwursts, with Steins of Veltins German Pilsener, a Wine, Gin & Jagër station and a range of soft drinks to wash it all down.

Yorkshire’s very own Oompah Band will be setting the scene throughout the day. This authentic German Oompah Band, complete with lederhosen, will be performing a repertoire of traditional Bavarian drinking songs and dances, as well as popular songs in an Oompah style.

These full-time professional musicians, based in Yorkshire, play all over the UK and visitors are also welcome to don lederhosen and dirndls, with prizes handed out for the best-dressed on the day. Classic Oktoberfest games will also be played.

Not forgetting furry friends, well-behaved dogs on leads are also welcome. Following the fun and frolics of last year’s Dachshund Dash (pic above) HECK this year is also inviting people to bring their ‘best dressed’ sausage dogs, where the coveted ‘Wiener Takes It All’ trophy and a scrummy sausage awaits one lucky Daxie.

Heck’s Amy Seed said: “Last year’s Oktoberfest was a sell out and this year we’re back with a fun day out that’s even bigger and better.

“The traditional German Oktoberfest is a great seasonal celebration. With sausages at the heart of our business and beer the perfect partner for a bratwurst, we wanted to bring some of this Munich magic a little closer to home – all with a Yorkshire twist of course!”

Tickets cost £20, bookable here in advance and include 1 x Bratwurst Footlong and 1 x Large Stein of Veltins German Pilsener (2.5 pints) or glass of wine, spirit/mixer or soft drink per person. Children 5 and under go free and family tickets are also available. Gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan food options available.

HECK! Q, Lime Lane, Kirklington DL82NY

Saturday 30 September 2023, 2 - 8pm

Adult ticket - £20

Child ticket (6-17 yrs) - £7

Family ticket (2 adults, 2 children 6-17 yrs)

Children 5 and under – free

For more information and to book tickets visit HECK! Oktoberfest.