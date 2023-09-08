YORK is set to be hit by "frequent thunderstorms" as the heatwave goes out with a bang.
BBC Weather is predicting that the storms will build up on Sunday (September 10) afternoon.
Forecasters say the weekend in York will start on Saturday with a few isolated thundery showers possible in places, with temperatures peaking at 28C.
Sunday will start with fog, which will lift to become a sunny morning, according to the BBC.
But it adds: "In the afternoon, cloud will build up and frequent thunderstorms will develop, heavy in places."
Temperatures on Sunday will remain very warm, peaking at 26C in York.
Monday will be a touch cooler and will turn drier, the forecast says.
Plenty of sunshine is expected in the morning, followed by a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and dry.
