The York Health Mela will take place on Sunday September 24 at the York Art Gallery in Museum Gardens.

It’s a festival which aims to address inequalities in marginalised communities.

The family-friendly festival will also include live entertainment with traditional displays of music and dance performances, art, and a range of food stalls.

Musical entertainment and food stalls are included in the festival (Image: Ensemble)

The word mela means ‘meeting’ or ‘gathering’ in Hindi and the festivals have their origin in south Asian cultures.

The festival is organised by NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) alongside its partners.

Sarah Coltman-Lovell, director at the ICB said: “We are delighted to work with partners across the York Health and Care Partnership to organise our first multicultural Health Mela in York.

“It’s a celebration of our communities and the shared goal of better health and wellbeing.

Read next:

'Most traders support city centre bollards plans' - as more details revealed

York Council gets results from Ofsted inspection

York student housing shortage 'set to worsen'

"The event will feature interactive health exhibits, engaging activities and local performances for all ages. This is a unique opportunity for communities to feel empowered to make lifestyle changes for their health and wellbeing.

"This collaboration across health, social care and the voluntary sector brings together the strengths, expertise, and resources of diverse organisations, all united by a common goal, to make a positive and lasting difference in our communities."

The festival will showcase a health exhibition and offer attendees free health checks as well as advice.

Entrance is free, open to all and will take place between 10am until 5pm.

The full programme of events can be found here.