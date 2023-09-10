A YORK level crossing will be out of action while works are carried out.
The level crossing in Towthorpe Road, Haxby, will be closed at 11.15pm on Monday (September 11) and ending at 6am on Friday with the road only closed between from 11.15pm - 6am overnight each night.
Alternative routes for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works periods and signs will be in place via Towthorpe Road, Strensall Road, A1237, Haxby Road, York Road and Station Road.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article