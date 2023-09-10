Launched earlier this year, NUTREIN® is a finalist in a national awards for best nutrition product!

Co-founder Steven Rush said: “The Nourish Awards® are the UK’s leading and most prestigious awards for the food and beverage sector with the focus on nutrition and healthy alternatives. It is known in the industry for having the toughest entry criteria and a robust judging process.

“Our judges are looking for products with a clean ingredients deck, sound nutrition, little or no added sugar and no artificial ingredients and additives.

“Nutrein has huge ambitions aiming to be at the forefront of innovation in this industry which given the playing field we are up against is no easy task. It’s times like this that really make the last 12 months of blood, sweat and tears worth it! For a startup like ours to be recognised in this award is mental!!

The winners will be announced on September 29.