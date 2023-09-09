Jason is currently CEO of Aviva Canada, a role he has held for four years.

Jason has almost 20 years of experience with Aviva in a variety of roles.

Prior to becoming CEO of Aviva Canada, he most recently served as Chief Distribution Officer, where he oversaw broker distribution, partnerships – including RBC Insurance – as well as Aviva’s direct insurance business and marketing.

In his new role, he will continue to report to Aviva Group CEO Amanda Blanc, and be a member of Aviva’s Group Executive Committee, as he has been since 2020.

Tracy will succeed Jason as CEO of Aviva Canada and take up her post next month. Tracy has had senior roles in the financial services, insurance and healthcare sectors.

Most recently she was CEO of AXA’s UK Healthcare business (formerly AXA PPP), and prior to that she was CEO of HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

This follows a four year tenure as the CEO of First Direct Bank. Tracy is also a Non-Executive Director of The London Stock Exchange Group plc.

Tracy will report to Aviva Group CEO Amanda Blanc, and become a member of Aviva’s Group Executive Committee on joining the company.