Lucy Coutts, who has been at JM Finn since 2011, has taken over as head of its recently relocated York office.
As an investment director, Lucy looks after portfolios for a range of clients and works closely with the in-house wealth planning team to ensure investors have access to wider and more complex financial oversight and planning.
She is also a member of the firm’s Asset Allocation and Stock Selection committees and in recent years has become a regular dawn commentator for JM Finn on BBC Radio 4 & 5 for their Wake up to Money and Today programmes as well as on Sky News’ Ian King Live.
Paul Dyas, head of Investment Management at JM Finn, said: “Having an investment director running the office will ensure the team in York continue to put their clients’ investment needs first and with her broadening public profile, I hope JM Finn’s status as a prominent wealth manager in the north will be cemented further.”
JM Finn moved its most northerly branch office to York in March following 20 years in Leeds.
