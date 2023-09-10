As an investment director, Lucy looks after portfolios for a range of clients and works closely with the in-house wealth planning team to ensure investors have access to wider and more complex financial oversight and planning.

She is also a member of the firm’s Asset Allocation and Stock Selection committees and in recent years has become a regular dawn commentator for JM Finn on BBC Radio 4 & 5 for their Wake up to Money and Today programmes as well as on Sky News’ Ian King Live.

Paul Dyas, head of Investment Management at JM Finn, said: “Having an investment director running the office will ensure the team in York continue to put their clients’ investment needs first and with her broadening public profile, I hope JM Finn’s status as a prominent wealth manager in the north will be cemented further.”

JM Finn moved its most northerly branch office to York in March following 20 years in Leeds.