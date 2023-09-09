Brass Monkey Health Ltd, which supplies ice baths to private individuals and up-market spas and hotels, has relocated from Leeds East Airport, Church Fenton, to take a ten-year lease at Unit 25 Ash Way VI.

The letting, together with the recent leasing of the 15,070 sq ft Unit 23, means that four units, totalling 64,125 sq ft of the nine-unit, 95,409 sq ft carbon-net- zero-development, are occupied. Five smaller units, ranging from 4,031 sq ft to 13,056 sq ft, remain available.

Environmental and energy efficient features include roof-mounted photovoltaic panels providing free electricity, audible water leak detection systems, PIR (passive infra-red) sensor-operated LED lighting, office air circulation and conditioning systems and EV charging points, which, combined, result in a negative EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) rating, confirming that the units are carbon net zero for a typical occupier.

Brass Monkey, founded by brothers Dan and Dale Bosomworth, in 2021, makes a range of ice baths and ice plunges in three sizes and 700 material and colour combinations, and has an £4.5m annual turnover and 35 staff. All design, manufacturing, retailing and UK deliveries are carried out in-house. The company opens in Singapore this autumn and the UEA and USA in 2024.

Brass Monkey innovation director, Dale Bosomworth, says: “We were looking for a 10,000 sq ft unit nearby. The energy efficiency and option to expand with a mezzanine floor are a bonus. Thorp Arch Estate suits our growing team and is useful for deliveries and local suppliers by being close to the motorway network.

“Several studies now link cold water exposure to a wide range of health benefits such as resilience building, supporting longevity and aiding recovery from illness or injuries. We are the world’s only ice bath manufacturer that offers sheets of ice, providing an experience as low as zero degrees.“

Two-fifths of Ash Way VI, which also offers access to the estate’s super fast broadband, was pre-let during the 11-month construction that completed in January.

Estate surveyor at Wharfedale Property Management, which manages the estate for owner, Patrizia Hanover Property Unit Trust, Chris Hilton, says: “We are delighted to have let Units 23 and 25 in Ash Way IV and to have attracted Brass Monkey.

“The fast letting of four of the units in the current tough economic climate, justifies the speculative development and shows that green sense is business sense both for estate owner Patrizia Hanover Property Unit Trust and for the new occupants.

“The scheme’s high environmental specification and energy efficiency is a big attraction and interest remains strong in the remaining five units.”

Thorp Arch Estate, a former war time munitions factory offering two million sq ft of commercial premises in a 385-acre parkland setting, is the base for more than 180 businesses, from small businesses to large plcs, operating in local, national and international markets and employing more than 2,000 people.