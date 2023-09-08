Chris Price joined the team in 2015 after his previous role at the Talyllyn Railway, and led the railway through the Coronavirus Pandemic and the NYMR's The Magnificent Journey Appeal.

He is moving to Dorset to take up his role as Director at the Tank Museum in Bovington.

Chris said: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be part of such a fantastic team of dedicated volunteers and staff. My time at the NYMR has been full of fun and hard work, but it has always paid off. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the NYMR this year has been incredibly rewarding and exciting and I know that the future of the railway will continue to be bright. I hope to have made a positive contribution to the railway and have had a lasting impact that means generations to come can enjoy the fantastic attraction that we know and love.”