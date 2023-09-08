Paul Richardson Plastering & Building Contractor has already won the Federation of Master Builders award for best building company in Yorkshire and Trent.

The company will now attend the national finals at Grovenor House in London with the chance to be crowned best building company in the UK at an event hosted by Nick Knowles.

Having set up the company just five years ago, Paul Richardson Plastering & Building Contractor has grown to a team of 10 people.

Owner Paul said: "We maintained a five-star review rating from clients from the very beginning, despite having to grapple with the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic so early in the business’s life.

"We continue to take on more, and larger projects, and have revamped ourvapproach to waste management, seeking to reuse materials from our projects as part of a greener approach to site management.

"Our first apprentice has just become fully qualified, which has served as a great source of pride and inspired the company to take on another. As the company has grown we have maintained a friendly, family-orientated culture that allows for flexible working hours and early finishes on Friday, where after we get together and socialise."

Paul added: "I'm feeling so proud of everyone. All the hard work and dedication we put in daily has been rewarded.

The Master Builder Awards celebrate high-quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service and building excellence delivered by Master Builders across the UK. The awards help to recognise the significant contribution that small and medium-sized construction companies make to the UK construction industry.

The National Master Builder Awards, sponsored by Isuzu UK takes part on September 22.

For more information go to https://www.fmb.org.uk/events-calendar/2023-national-master-builder-awards