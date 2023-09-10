Ebor Academy Trust which has 23 schools across York, Selby, on the Yorkshire Coast and in the East Riding and Hull has named David Wheeler as director of people and culture and Richard Swain as director of operations.

They say the two men will provide additional support to their schools.

Chief executive Gail Brown said: “We are thrilled that such high-calibre professionals are joining us, to provide additional expertise which will ultimately help make every child’s school experience even better.”

David is an HR professional with over 25 years’ experience across the private and public sectors. As head of HR for the Ministry of Justice, he has led the delivery of HR services to over 90,000 staff. During his career, David has led substantial business change projects, fostered effective trade union relationships, and worked in specialist areas of HR including HR systems, pay and reward and job evaluation.

As a recent MBA graduate from Coventry University and as a chartered fellow of the CIPD, David brings a blend of business and commercial awareness to Ebor along with a track record of developing effective people strategies. With a desire to learn all about the education sector, focus on the staff and children and always find better ways to do things, David brings an innovative approach to HR which he believes will enable his new colleagues to achieve their very best, while embarking on a challenging and rewarding career journey.

David Wheeler (Image: Supplied)

Richard is responsible for Ebor’s estates, facilities, governance and systems team.

A chartered engineer with over 30 years’ experience of engineering, project and operational management within industry. Richard brings significant business and strategic management expertise to Ebor. His engineering and project management background also adds technical competence to the facilities and estates management of the trust’s schools and infrastructure.

Richard’s business management experience includes organisational design, change, risk management as well as many years of team leadership and performance management.

He has extensive experience in the education sector having recently stepped down after eight years as Chair of The Education Alliance (TEAL) MAT, overseeing significant growth and development in the period.

Richard has been in school governance for almost 20 years as well as being actively involved in local and international community projects and charities.

Richard Swain (Image: Supplied)

Ebor Academy Trust operates seven schools in York – Robert Wilkinson in Strensall, Haxby Road, Park Grove, Lakeside, Osbaldwick, Hob Moor Community Primary and Hob Moor Oaks – and a further 17 across Selby, Hull, the East Riding and on the Yorkshire Coast.