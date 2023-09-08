North Yorkshire Police say that at about 6.30pm on Wednesday (September 6) a group of yobs were seen throwing things at passing vehicles on the A64 near to Morrisons supermarket and the Musham Bank roundabout in Scarborough.

A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident, or any motorists who were travelling along that stretch of the A64 and have captured dashcam footage which may assist officers with their enquiries.

"They'd also be keen to hear from any other motorists who were driving along the road at that time who were targeted.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email scott.sunderland2@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 390 Scott Sunderland."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230168749.