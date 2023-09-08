The works on Hull Road and Lawrence Street will take place over ten days later this month.

In Hull Road work will be carried out between the junctions of Green Dykes Lane and Siward Street and on Lawrence Street between the junctions with Lansdowne Terrace and Green Dykes Lane.

The closures will start at 7pm on Friday, September 15 and are expected to end at 3am on Monday, September 25.

City of York Council say the road closure is needed to allow for resurfacing work to be carried out and they say a diversion will be signed throughout.

The alternative route for diverted vehicles will be via Hull Road, the A64 Selby Road, Main Street, Fulford, Fulford Road, Cemetery Road and Barbican Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays during this period.

Bus passengers are asked to visit itravelyork.info for more information on how the works will impact on their journey.