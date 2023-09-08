The memorial stones honour the sacrifice of PC David Haigh and Sergeant David Winter, who were murdered on duty in 1982.

On Wednesday, a ceremony took place at Norwood Edge, near Harrogate, to pay respects to PC Haigh, who was shot on 17 June 1982 by Barry Prudom. The murder of PC Haigh led to one of the biggest manhunts the country had ever seen, with more than 4,000 officers involved.

Yesterday (Thursday) a ceremony was held at the Village Green in Old Malton, in honour of Sgt David Winter. Sgt Winter was shot in Malton by the same man on 28 June 1982, and died from his injuries.

Floral tributes were laid at the new memorial stones at the ceremonies, attended by representatives from The Police Memorial Trust, North Yorkshire Police, and the families of PC Haigh and Sgt Winter.

Mrs Michael Winner, Chair of The Police Memorial Trust, said: “The Police Memorial Trust are honoured to place our memorials to the service, bravery and sacrifice of Police Constable David Haigh and Police Sergeant David Winter here in North Yorkshire.

“It is absolutely right that the local landscape should change just a little; this is a fitting place for those who live, work or visit the memorial to remember the officers for generations to come.”

Chief Superintendent Catherine Clarke was at the Norwood Edge ceremony. She said: “These memorials are poignant tributes to PC Haigh and Sgt Winter, in recognition of their extraordinary courage and sacrifice.

“We must never forget their service, and that of police colleagues across the country who have tragically given their lives to protect the public.

“It was a great honour for us to attend the unveiling ceremonies, and we’re very grateful to The Police Memorial Trust for their support in providing the memorial stones.”

Detective Superintendent Graeme Wright attended the Malton ceremony. He said: “These plaques give friends, family, colleagues and members of the public a permanent place to remember PC Haigh and Sgt Winter – sites where their names, their service and their bravery can forever be honoured.”

North Yorkshire Police also has a memorial garden at its headquarters where all the force’s fallen colleagues are remembered.