Makers of the One Chip Challenge are removing the product from stores after 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died on Friday.

The family of Harris, from Massachusetts in the US, suspect he died after “complications” from eating the One Chip Challenge, although postmortem results have yet to be released.

The challenge became popular on social media and involved eating one of the spiciest tortilla chips in the world.

Taking part in the challenge then involves waiting as long as possible before you eat or drink something else for relief.

The One Chip Challenge, made by American brand Paqui, comes individually wrapped and is made from the two hottest chili peppers in the world, the Carolina Reaper and Scorpion.

It is now being removed from the shelves in the US following Harris’ death, and Paqui have included a new disclaimer on their site saying the challenge is “intended for adults only”.

In a statement they add that there is “clear and prominent labelling highlighting the chip is not for children.”

A full statement from Paqui reads: “The Paqui One Chip Challenge is intended for adults only, with clear and prominent labelling highlighting the chip is not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or who has food allergies, is pregnant or has underlying health conditions.

“We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings.

“As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with our retailers to remove the product from shelves.”