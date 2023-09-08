A FARMER has helped a major brand name create a giant living billboard on land not far from York.
Walkers farmer, Tim Rodwell, who farms at Whenby near Sheriff Hutton just outside York, helped the crisp manufacturer carefully create its ‘biggest’ billboard to date, in a potato field.
Read next:
- Major delays warning after massive meat spillage in North Yorkshire
- Outstanding nursery near York closes its doors
- Fire started deliberately in York suburb - emergency crews called in
Walkers say the 73,532 square foot artwork rivals the biggest billboard in the world, which stands at 67,382 square feet, and is big enough to be seen from space.
It reads ‘Great Taste Starts Here’ alongside the outline of a packet of Walkers crisps.
Tim said: “I am incredibly lucky to have grown up on a farm, and now I am proudly farming potatoes for Walkers.
"It’s not every day that you get to use potato crops to make a giant message for Britain.”
Rachael Smith from Walkers, said: “At Walkers, we care about our farms and farmers because we care about our delicious crisps.
"We are committed to using sustainable practices that protect the environment, as we know the best quality crisps start with the best quality potatoes.
"That's why we couldn't be prouder of this unusual collaboration and resulting ‘cropvert’ that communicates this message to the nation.”
The ‘cropvert’ - as the company is calling it - was created to champion the quality of the sustainably grown, 100 per cent British potatoes.
Tim and his team have hand-clipped 30,000 potato plants into the firm's biggest and most unusual advertising campaign to date.
He was part of a small group of Walkers’ potato growers who pulled off the cropvert just before the top-quality potatoes were harvested and sent off in pristine condition to be turned into delicious packets of Walkers crisps.
By using just hand tools, the team were also able to ensure no potatoes were harmed along the way.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel