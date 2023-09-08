It has been shortlisted for University of the Year in the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards 2023.

Widely recognised as the 'Oscars of higher education', the University of the Year is awarded to an institution that demonstrates “exceptional performance” through bold, imaginative and innovative initiatives.

The nomination was based on the University’s response to the cost of living crisis.

It focused on support for students, our research to influence city, regional and national policy-makers, and working with the City of York’s community.

The University brought together all the financial and welfare support in one place, so students could better access bursaries, get help with household bills, employment opportunities and a team was put in place to offer help and guidance.

Measures also included awarding the students a one-off £150 energy grant.

Academics set about channelling their expertise and insight on the drivers of the cost of living and its impact on the wellbeing of communities to encourage policy change.

The University also engaged with local enterprise and community events on such issues.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery, said: “The cost of living was, and remains, a great challenge facing our students, so it was vital that we recognised their key concerns early on and provided a range of support packages.

“Our staff were dedicated to creating a scheme that was responsive and accessible, and this award recognises these efforts in what has been another difficult year for universities.

“The strength of our local partnerships and research collaborations has also been key in this award nomination. From driving improvements in policy to helping individuals to flourish, we have inspired creativity and innovation, and we will be proud to showcase this support at the finalist awards in December.”

In addition to University of the Year, Jason Daff, Horticulture Manager in the Department of Biology received a nomination for Outstanding Technician of the Year.

The University was also nominated for Knowledge Exchange/Transfer Initiative of the Year for Northern Accelerator (the universities of Durham, Newcastle, Northumbria, Sunderland, Teesside and York.)

Jason leads a team of six horticulture technicians who are responsible for operational support of the department’s plant science research portfolio, as well as supporting students and teaching through the production of high-quality biomaterials and project support.

Jason has provided a complete horticultural service for more than 20 research groups, from advising on experimental design, propagation and production of biomaterials, routine maintenance, and care of research plant materials, dealing with biosecurity and plant-health issues and the identification and treatment of pests and diseases.

Northern Accelerator is a collaboration between the North East’s universities, promising real-world impact from world-leading research, commercialising innovation and boosting the region’s economy.