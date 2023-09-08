The store is on the is on the site of the former police station on Portholme Road.

It aims to replace an existing ‘outdated’ store on the Three Lakes Retail Park.

The 8am opening was carried out yesterday (Thursday) by Team GB Gymnastics hero Sam Oldham, whose team won Bronze in Barcelona in 2012.

It came as the German discount chain announced it now has 1,000 stores in the UK and seeks to open 500 more.

The Selby store will be run by manager Elaine Wiltshire, along with 32 oether staff.

It opens from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

At the opening, Sam gave away bags of fruit and veg from the Super 6 range to the first 30 customers.

He also gave a virtual assembly to pupils at Selby Abby C of E Primary School on cooking fresh, healthy food.

Sam also spoke on his experience in competing in sport, the importance of exercise and believing in yourself.

Aldi has a ‘Get Set to Eat Fresh’ campaign which has been delivered to 2 million schoolchildren.

It has also been fuelling Team GB since 2015 with monthly vouchers.

The primary school children were tasked with creating a poster on healthy eating to win a £20 Aldi gift voucher.

Store Manager Elaine Wiltshire said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Selby. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Selby Abbey C of E Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Sam added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at Selby Abbey C of E about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The new Aldi store offers fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an exclusive section full of health & beauty products. It also has Specialbuys in the ‘Aisle of Aldi’.

In the meantime, the store has urged local charities and food banks in Selby to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products. They should email aldi@neighbourly.com.